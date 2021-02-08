Stewart

Sammy Lee Stewart – May 16, 1952 – February 8, 2021

Sammy passed away Monday, February 8th at Forsyth Hospital with his wife, children and grandchildren by his side. Sammy had been fighting a serious lung problem for years. He was preceded in death by his father Bobby Stewart, sister Rita Stewart, stepmother Lillian Stewart, grandmother Annie Stewart, and great aunt Louise Lamar.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 50 years Ann Purdy Stewart of the home; son Sammy Lee Stewart, Jr. (Crystal); daughter Samantha Stewart (Willie); grandsons Zack Stewart (Casey), Zeb Stewart (Destiny), Robert Wayne Young; great granddaughter Ava Grace Stewart and another great granddaughter on the way; sister Pam Stewart; brothers Larry Stewart (Jetta), Junior Stewart (Frances); and mother Essie Pauline Ferguson. Sammy was employed by Gilbarco in Greensboro, NC for 49 years. He loved camping, going to the beach, doing down New River in his canoe with his family. Due to COVID-19 there will be no funeral.