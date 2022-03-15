Forsyth County Board of Commissioners Chair Dave Plyler rescinded a State of Emergency for the county and its residents on Friday, March 11, nearly two years after he first issued the order in response to what was then a rapidly growing pandemic.
Tuesday, March 15, 2022
State of Emergency ends
