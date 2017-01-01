Stars and Stripes Wrestling Club

The Stars and Stripes wrestling club opened its doors for the first time in March to children in the Triad area.

This nonprofit organization is located at Eagle Fitness & Fitness One in Kernersville, located at 1209 Shields Road in Suite #7. There are currently 22 members in this wrestling club and they are looking for more members to join. The club’s meetings are held every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.

All coaches and assistants of this club are volunteers. The head coach is James Weir. Frank Rancer is the strength and conditioning coach and Jeff Snyder is the technique coach. Weir is also the wrestling coach at Northern Guilford Middle School in Greensboro.

