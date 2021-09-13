Stanyard

Julie Lyn Walker Stanyard 57, of Kernersville, entered into eternal rest on Monday, September 13, 2021, at Novant Forsyth Medical Center.

Born, July 9, 1964, in Forsyth County, Julie was the daughter of Tony Walker and the late Peggy Leonard Walker. She was a devoted wife and mother, and loved her family passionately. Julie was a faithful member of Union Grove Baptist Church. She enjoyed her work as a dispatcher for the campus police at Guilford Technical Community College.

In addition to her mother, Julie was preceded in death by her brother, Tim Walker.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Jon Stanyard of the home; son and daughter-in-law Jordan and Dayna Walker of Kernersville; daughter, Kyra Stanyard of Erie, PA; granddaughter, Amelia Walker of Kernersville; father, Tony Walker of Kernersville; sister, Karianne (Kack) Walker of Kernersville; father and mother-in-law, Herb and Helen Stanyard of Columbus OH; and a host of dear friends and extended family.

A visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Monday, September 20, 2021 at Union Grove Baptist Church. A Celebration of Julie’s life will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at Union Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Steve Roberson officiating. Live-stream will be available at the following sites: www.ugbcoakridge.org, Facebook @ugbcoakridge and YouTube Union Grove Baptist Church Oak Ridge NC.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Julie’s memory may be directed to the local animal charity of your choice.

Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Service- Kernersville Chapel is serving the Stanyard family during this time.