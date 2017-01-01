Standard Response Protocol

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools (WS/FCS) will begin using a new Standard Response Protocol (SRP) with the start of the 2022-23 school year, partnering with area universities, law enforcement and first responders to adopt the new practices, district officials announced earlier this month.

According to district officials, the SRP adopted by WS/FCS was developed by the “I Love U Guys” Foundation, an organization that was founded by Ellen and John-Michael Keyes in 2006 following a school shooting that took the life of their daughter, Emily. On that day, Emily sent two text messages – one to her mother, Ellen, and another to her father, John-Michael – both saying “I love u guys.”

