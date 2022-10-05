Stafford

Mrs. Janice Smith Stafford, 85, was called home Wednesday, October 5th, 2022, from Kernersville Medical Center surrounded by her loving family.

She was born June 5, 1937, in Forsyth County to Chester and Ida Faye Smith. She graduated from Glenn High School where she enjoyed being a cheerleader.

She was a life-long member of Glenn View Baptist Church, where she taught and worked with children for over 40 years.

She had a strong love for animals, especially her rabbits, her goats, and family pets, always a dachshund.

She loved cooking and caring for her family. She lived her life with a gentleness, kindness and compassion that surrounded everyone with love. She brought joy to all who knew her.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Boyd Rumley Stafford, son, Barry Dean Stafford, grandson, Brandon Dean Stafford, brother, Monroe Smith and sisters-in-law, Blanche F. Brooks and Carol L. Smith, and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she is proceeded in death by her two infant sons, her sister and brother-in-law, Joyce and Wade Gabard, sister-in-law, Betty M. Smith, brother, Gary Smith, and her nephews, Timothy Gabard and Shawn Smith.

A funeral service will be held 2:00 PM Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Glenn View Baptist Church with the Rev. Coley Rimmer officiating. Interment to follow at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens.

A visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00 PM on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Shriner’s Hospital for Children, P.O. Box 1510 Ranson, WV 25438-9902 or ASPCA, P.O. Box 96929 Washington, DC 20077-7127. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.