Spring Folly

Kernersville’s 28th Annual Spring Folly is one of the biggest events in the Triad, bringing in more than 30,000 people each year. This year’s Spring Folly will begin on Friday, September 24 and run through Sunday, September 26.

The streets will be closed off to traffic and become home to pedestrians, commercial booths, live entertainment, rides and arts and crafts. For more, see the Tuesday, September 21, 2021 edition.