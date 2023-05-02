Spring Folly

Spring Folly, a staple event to the community, is back again for its 30th annual event this weekend from May 5-7. This weekend’s event is packed with food, drinks, entertainment, art and community vendors.

The event is considered one of the largest in the community and is looked forward to all year long. The Kernersville Chamber of Commerce is expecting over 30,000 people to be in attendance at this weekend-long event.

