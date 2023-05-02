Sports Hall of Fame

Former Lady Eagle track standout Michelle Clayton, longtime East Forsyth High School (EFHS) Athletic Director Tim White and former coach Michael Muse will be three of the class of inductees into the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County High School Sports Hall of Fame. The Winston-Salem Sportsmen Club, Inc. announced that six athletes, three coaches, one athletic director, and two contributors have been approved for induction into the Hall of Fame.

The players are Lloyd “Leslie” Booker (Parkland), Lee Robert Brush (West Forsyth), Michelle Clayton (East Forsyth), Gregory Holt (West Forsyth), Allison Lippard Morris (Reynolds) and Cecil Oliver Jr. (Parkland). The coaches are Michael Muse (North Forsyth and East Forsyth), Jeff Thompson (West Forsyth) and Sean Vestal (North Forsyth). The athletic director is Timothy White (East Forsyth), and the two contributors are James Blackburn and William “Bill” Hayes. For more, see the Tuesday, May 2, 2023 edition.