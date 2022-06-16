Sports Hall of Fame

Former Kernersville three-sport high school star Dr. Ron Stone was deservedly inducted into the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County (WS/FC) High School Sports Hall of Fame on May 6 at a banquet and ceremony at the M.C. Benton Convention Center in Winston-Salem.

Stone was one of seven inductees in the 2022 class of the WS/FC High School Sports Hall of Fame. It was an honor and a surprise for him. For more, see the Thursday, June 16, 2022 edition.