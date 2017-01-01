Sports gambling bill

A proposal to expand sports gambling in North Carolina leapt over another hurdle on Wednesday when it was cleared through the N.C. House Judiciary Committee.

The proposed bill, House Bill 347 (HB347), would allow online betting for people 21 and older on pro, college and amateur (such as Olympic and World Cup) sports. The bill would also allow in-person betting in or near some professional sports venues. These would be the sports venues of the Carolina Hurricanes, Carolina Panthers, Charlotte FC, Charlotte Hornets, Carolina Courage and any future Major League Baseball team. For more, see the Saturday-Sunday, March 25 & 26, 2023 edition.