Joyce Foster Pointer Spontak, of Kernersville, North Carolina, peacefully went to be with her Lord October 7th, surrounded by her family, after an extended illness. Joyce was a proud 1965 graduate of South Fayette High School (Pennsylvania). She was born in Santa Monica, California on August 25th, 1947, to George and Mildred Foster. She is preceded in death by her mother and brothers James “Jimmy” Foster and George “Bill” Foster.

Joyce was a woman of many talents and a leader by nature. She loved coordinating events and was a problem solver. Since she was young, Joyce was involved with various activities, organizations, and communities. After moving to Kernersville, Joyce enjoyed volunteering with the Kernersville Newcomers, Kernersville Little Theater, AARP Foundation Tax-Aide Program, the Shepherd Center, and Senior Center. Through her service, she made many wonderful new friends and acquaintances, whom she dearly treasured.

Joyce was happily married for 35 years to her devoted husband, Robert “Bob” Spontak. Together they shared many travels and adventures but there was no place like the home they shared in her adopted town of Kernersville. Since relocating here in 2007, Joyce often said that it was divine intervention that brought her here and half-heartedly encouraged friends and family to move to Kernersville and share all that it had to offer.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by children, Sharalyn (John) Terosky of Parkersburg, WV, David (Julia) Pointer of Sherrills Ford, NC, Christine (Jeremy) Albornoz of Myrtle Beach, SC, Michael (Anne) Spontak of Pittsburgh and Edward Spontak. She was the proud grandmother of twelve and was thrilled to become a new great grandmother in September!

Funeral services celebrating her life will be held 2:00PM Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services Kernersville Chapel with Reverend Rob Decker of Triad Baptist Church officiating. The family will greet friends from 12:30PM to 2:00PM Wednesday prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.