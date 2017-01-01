Smith Reynolds Airport

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners approved consideration of a number of resolutions, one of which would authorize nearly a million dollars of spending, at their briefing on Jan. 12 at the Government Center in Winston-Salem.

A resolution will be considered to authorize an increase to the contingency for the Corporate Hangars Project at Smith Reynolds Airport. The resolution states that the additional contingency will address two issues:

1.) Unforeseen failure of underground piping at the lower parking lot due to the condition of the pipe. There is a high probability of a sinkhole forming in the lower parking lot. To expedite the repairs and reduce the risk of catastrophic failure, this work can be completed by Shelco, LLC while work continues on the hangar project. Approximate cost of repairs is $980,000, which includes design fees, replacing approximately 450’ of pipe, environmental engineering and testing due to contaminated soils, installing new curb and gutter, and repaving the lower parking lot.

2.) Market conditions have significantly increased the cost of asphalt pavement meeting FAA standards. For an additional $120,000, they can switch to concrete pavement which has a significantly longer service life than asphalt and is the cheaper option when looking at a life-cycle cost analysis. For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, January 14 & 15, 2023 edition.