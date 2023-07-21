Smith

Charles “Charlie” Randall Smith, age 60, of Vass, passed away on Friday, July 21, 2023, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, surrounded by his family.

A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 11:00am at New Home Baptist Church Cemetery in Vass.

Charlie was born in Forsyth County on January 24, 1963 to Charles Ernest Smith and the late Betty Jane Baker Smith. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Aranda Smith, son, Aaron Willard.

Charlie graduated from East Forsyth High School and worked for Hooker Furniture, Baker Construc-tion, and a multitude of jobs; always earning a living by working with his hands.He never had much in the way of material possessions and didn’t really want any. He bonded with nature and was so tal-ented in woodworking. He was very smart but didn’t really want people to know that he was. Such a sense of humor and quirky-ness. Loved to read about other cultures and places. Loved to watch the stars at night. Favorite food was still, to the age of 60, a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. He was a loving son, grandfather, brother and friend and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He is survived by his father, Charles Ernest Smith and wife Mildred; grandchildren, Elysia, Kyleigh, Zayden, Gavin, Jocelynn, Cali and Olive; great-grandchild, Rory; sister, Rhonda Smith Eaton and hus-band Marvin of Belews Creek, NC; special friend and brother, Mitch Willard; daughter-in-law, Jesse.

Condolences may be sent to www.coxmemorialfuneralhome.com.

The family has entrusted services to Cox Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory in Vass.