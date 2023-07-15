Smith

We mourn the loss of Donald R. Smith, a loving husband, father, brother and friend, who passed away on July 15, 2023. He was born on August 18, 1941, to Ray and Frances Smith, in Stokes County North Carolina. Don’s 81-year journey was marked by significant achievements and enduring relationships. After graduating from Glenn High School where he excelled in baseball, Don began his career as a printer and a salesman, demonstrating a remarkable knack for success. His entrepreneurial spirit shone brightly in his 50s when he and his wife, Becky, introduced manufactured stone to the North Carolina construction industry. Their venture, Custom Stoneworks, was a resounding success. Following the sale of Custom Stoneworks, Don fulfilled his lifelong dream of owning a farm in Advance, North Carolina. There he raised thoroughbred horses, many of which experienced success at the race tracks. At the farm, Don and his wife created enduring memories for his children, grandchildren, family and friends. Don was not just a successful entrepreneur; he was a loving husband, a supportive father, a doting grandfather, and a loyal friend. His passing leaves an irreplaceable void, but his spirit lives on in the hearts of his loved ones. He is survived by the love of his life Becky Jane; his children Dawn (Robin Griffith), Lisa and Matthew; his grandchildren Henry and Carter White; his brother Felix Smith, and many beloved nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. His life was a testament to his strength, courage, and wisdom. He taught us all that it is never too late to realize your dreams. May his soul rest in peace and his legacy continue to inspire. There will be a Celebration of Life Tuesday July 18, 2023, at 1 p.m. at Hayworth Miller Kinderton Chapel, 108 E. Kinderton Way, Advance, N.C. 27006. Fellowship with family and friends will follow service. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Mountain Valley Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson, N.C.