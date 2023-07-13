Smith

Mrs. Opal Regina Idol Smith, 97, of Colfax, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at her home.

Opal was born in Guilford County on March 8, 1926, to Joseph Franklin and Bessie Stafford Idol. She was a 1942 graduate of Colfax High School. After graduation, she worked for Dr. O.L. Joyner in Kernersville. On April 10, 1946, she married William “Bill” Smith. She then dedicated her life to being a homemaker, rearing her children, and supporting her husband in his businesses – Horney-town Service and H and S Oil Company. Opal loved her Lord, family, friends, the New York Yan-kees, and watching her grandson’s baseball games.

In addition to her parents, Opal was preceded in death by her husband, William Eugene “Bill” Smith, Sr.; her son, William Eugene Smith, Jr.; two sisters, Pearl L. Idol and Minnie Faye Clinard; six brothers, Norman, “Junie”, Ralph, Tom, Rex, and Colon; four sisters-in-law, Alice, Macey, Nancy, and Mary Ruth Idol; and two brothers-in-law, Albert Wicker and Jimmy Clinard.

Surviving is a daughter, Kathy Dawn Smith of Colfax; son, Douglas Shane Smith and wife Bever-ly of Colfax; one grandson who was her pride and joy, Jonathan Douglas Smith of Greensboro; one sister, Avah Idol of Colfax; and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Opal was a member of Triad Church of Christ in Kernersville. A funeral service will be held at the church on Monday, July 17, 2023, at 2:00 pm with Minister David Miller officiating. Burial will follow the service at Bunker Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Sunday, July 16, 2023, at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of The Piedmont at 1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

The family wishes to thank Hospice of The Piedmont for helping to take such good care of their family during her illness.