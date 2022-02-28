Smith

Kernersville – Connie Diane Horton Smith, 61, went to be a sunflower in God’s Garden on February 28, 2022. She was born on August 16, 1960, in Forsyth County to Buddie Lemuel and Rebecca Culler Horton. Connie was a very independent and strong-willed woman, but she also had many close friends whom she cared for deeply. She loved her family and adored her granddaughter. Connie was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend who will be missed by those who loved her.

In addition to her parents, Connie was preceded in death by her brother, Lemuel Wayne Horton.

Left to cherish her memory are her son, Arlen Smith; one granddaughter, Kyley Smith; two sisters, Donna Horton and Vicki Horton; and one brother, Darryl Horton.

There will be no formal funeral services for Connie at this time.