Smith

Winston Salem – Betty Marsh Smith, 82, passed peacefully on Thursday May 27 2021 at Forsyth Medical Center. Mrs. Smith was born on May 11, 1939 to Emory and Sarah Poindexter Marsh.

Betty loved to bake and cook for her family. She made a profession of faith in Jesus Christ at the age of 12 and served the Lord for 70 years. During those 70 years she was a choir member and Sunday School teacher. She took five mission trips to Brazil, and she loved to witness to others. She was a member of Oak View Baptist. Betty was not only a loving mother to her own 4 children but to 18 foster children.

In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her son, Shawn Derrick Smith and also a great grandson, River Kyle Smith.

Betty is survived by a loving husband of almost 66 years, Chester Monroe (Shine) Smith; one daughter, Karen Kay Smith; two sons, Mark Monroe Smith (April) and Jeffrey Kyle Smith (Shelby); a daughter in law, Sharon Smith; 10 grandchildren; and 13 great grandchildren, and numerous family members and close friends.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 am Saturday June 5, 2021, at Oak View Baptist Church in High Point with Pastor Steve Smith officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the church.

The family would like to say a special thank you to the following, Christian Moretz, MD, and Demetria Jacks, MD.

In lieu of flowers – memorials be made to Oak View Baptist Church Youth/ or Church Mission trips at 810 Oakview Rd, High Point, NC 27265 or donors’ choice. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.