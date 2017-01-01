Smith

Henry Franklin Smith was born in Kernersville, NC, to his parents Joseph Glenn Smith and Martha Mae Elliott Smith on October 27, 1932. Henry was preceded in death by his parents and sisters Ernestine Swain Minish and Josephine Bell. Survived by his brother Dr. Jerry (Elizabeth) Smith, sons Eric Elliott (Pamela) Smith, Evan Anthony (Linda) Smith, grandsons Anthony Smith and Jason Smith, nieces Martha Swain Gragg, Andrea (James) Swain Patterson, Nancy (Ken) Bell Edwards, Melissa Smith Boles and Martha (Everett) Smith Mappin. Henry graduated from North Carolina State University in June 1954, and moved to Ohio to begin a 42 year career with Columbia Gas, working in technical support and management positions in Elyria, Fremont and Columbus, Oh, as well as Staunton, Va. Henry retired from Columbia Gas as Director of Civil Engineering in February 1997. Henry was an Associate Member of Kernersville Moravian Church and most recently was affiliated with Columbus Mennonite Church. Henry was a former member of Church of the Redeemer, ant the Promise Moravian Church. A Memorial Service will be held in Kernersville NC, later this year per his request. If you would like to send a note, please send to Smith Family @ 3893 Buckskin Ct. Columbus, Oh. 43221. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to support the mission work of Dave Emch. Arrangements completed by the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Hilliard, OH. www.tiddfuneralservice.com