Slaydon

James Wayne Slaydon, 96, of Kernersville, NC, passed away peacefully Wednesday, October 18, 2023.

A native of Mt. Airy, Surry County, NC, James “Jim” was the husband of the late Creola Jones Slaydon and the son of James Isaac Slaydon and Mary Maude Scott Slaydon, both deceased. Jim was enrolled as a Freshman at Appalachian State when he met his beloved Creola, and the rest was history. He went on to a successful career as a Food Broker and the owner of multiple businesses, but his biggest successes in Jim’s own eyes were his loving relationship with his family and his love of God. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Kernersville, serving many titles, including Deacon and Sunday School Teacher. He was an active athlete and enjoyed coaching Little League Baseball for many years. He loved golf, cards, hunting & fishing, softball, and travel. Those who knew and loved Jim are happy to see him move on to a better place with his beloved Creola.

Survivors include his sons and daughters-in-law, Gregory and Loren Slaydon of Florida, Bradley Clark and Melanie Slaydon of Greensboro, and David and Angela Slaydon of Kernersville. Jim’s natural born grandchildren include Scott, Sophia, Seth, Hannah and James, but he was proud to serve as an honorary “Grandaddy” to many others.

In addition to his wife and parents, James was preceded in death by his brother, Charles Leroy Slaydon, half-brother, Herman Marshall, half-sister, Novella Elizabeth Parries, and half-sister, Hazel Draughn.

Funeral services celebrating his life will be held 10:30AM Monday, October 23, 2023, at the First Baptist Church of Kernersville with Rev. Van Nelson officiating. Interment will follow at 2:00PM Monday at the Fairview Baptist Church Cemetery, Dobson, NC.

Friends and family may offer online condolences at www.piercejeffersonfh.com