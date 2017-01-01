Sitzman

Philip Edward Sitzman, 72 of Kernersville, NC passed away Sunday February 6th at home surrounded by his family.

Phil was born July 8th, 1949 to Dale and Delphine (Geister) Sitzman in Le Mars, IA. He graduated from Gehlen Catholic High School in 1969. After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. He served his country while stationed in Vietnam. After returning to the States, he moved to Fort Lauderdale, Florida where he owned and managed the Dania Beach Grill for several years.

Phil married Patti Ann Nash on April 5, 1975. To this union two sons, Cory and Christopher and two daughters, Erin and Ashley were born. The couple later divorced. He moved to NC to be near his children. Phil enjoyed spending time with his children and especially his grandchildren. He was an avid sports fan, and a good neighbor.

Phil is survived by his 4 children, and 3 grandchildren, Cory and Chris Sitzman of Raleigh, NC, Erin Sitzman (Dave Moulder) Lexi Moulder of Kernersville, NC, and Ashley Sitzman (Gary Bhatti) Wyatt and Emmalynne Bhatti of Oak Ridge, NC. He is also survived by his brother Greg and 3 sisters, Deb Dreckman, Julie Olguin, Paula (Steve) Cronin, sister- in-law Donna Heagel and several nieces and nephews.

He is proceeded in death by his parents, a brother Nick and Maternal and Paternal grandparents.