The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the site plan for a new subdivision in eastern Forsyth County during a recent May meeting.
The decision by commissioners came after a public hearing on a zoning petition asking that property located on the east side of Twin Creek Road, north of Bunker Hill-Sandy Ridge Road, be rezoned from RS30 to RS20-S (Residential Building, Single Family) and included approval of both an ordinance amending the Unified Development Ordinances and official zoning map of Forsyth County and a special use district permit related to the project. For more, see the Tuesday, May 18, 2021 edition.
Site plan approved
