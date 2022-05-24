Simmons

Mrs. Trula Mae Hawkins Simmons, 80, of Greensboro, NC passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

A native of Kingsport, TN, Trula was the wife of the late Robert Earl Simmons, Sr. and the daughter of Robert B. Hawkins, Sr. and Bertie Ethel Bowlin Hawkins, both deceased. Trula was the matriarch of the family. Her family was her heart and fashion was her passion. She was strong, independent, fun loving and always in charge. Trula’s favorite things to do were shopping, reading, and being surrounded by family and her beloved dog, Skipper.

Survivors include her four kids, Robert Earl “Rob” Simmons, Jr. and wife, Tammy of Greensboro, NC, Darla Rodell and husband, Steven of Greensboro, NC, James Edward Simmons and wife, Amy of Germanton, NC, and Vince Lee Simmons and wife Tana of Summerfield, NC; grandchildren, Marcella Lynn Privetts and husband, David, Jessica Ann Brown and husband, Travis, Elizabeth Ann Seaburger and husband, Josh, James Edward Simmons, Jr. and fiancé, Laura Pollin, Gina Marie Simmons Hopkins and husband, Jake, Emilee Nichole Simmons, Robert Carlos Simmons, Abigail Grace Lowdermilk, Makayla A. Simmons, Bridget Elizabeth Simmons, Kera Nicole Simmons, Wyatt Cole Simmons, and Jackson McGee Simmons; ten great grandchildren; and one sister, Marcellena Roberts.

In addition to her husband and parents, Trula was preceded in death by her grandson, Justin Walker Simmons; and brother, Robert Hawkins, Jr.

The family will greet friends from 6:00PM to 8:00PM Thursday, May 26, 2022 at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services Kernersville Chapel.

Funeral services will be held 11:00AM Friday, May 27, 2022 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Greensboro, NC with Monsignor Anthony Marcaccio officiating. There will be a family meal and reception following the service in the Simmons Center at the church. Interment will follow at 2:00PM Friday at the Welcome Home Baptist Church Cemetery, 5640 Reidsville Road, Belews Creek, NC.

