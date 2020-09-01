Simmonds

Mary E. Simmonds, age 96 of Kernersville, NC passed away at Hospice of High Point on Tuesday, September 1, 2020.

Mary was born in Guilford County to Clarence & Minnie Edwards. Mary lived in Greensboro with her husband of 59 years, Willard R. “Bill” Simmonds Sr. She worked for the War Department in Hampton Roads, VA, during WWII. She later worked at Western Electric in Greensboro, NC. When Western Electric became a part of AT&T, she worked at the Lexington Roads Facility in Winston-Salem, NC, where she retired after 34 1/2 years of service. The last four years of her life were spent in Kernersville surrounded by good friends & family.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister: Ethel Stone, and brothers: Roy, Louis, Richard, & Lee Edwards.

Surviving family members are her daughter: Bonnie Howard, & sons: James and Willard Jr. Simmonds; 3 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; & 1 great-great-grandchild.

A gathering to celebrate & remember her will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 2:00-4:00 P.M. at Davis Gardens Apartments. (422 Mountain View Drive Kernersville, NC 27284)

The family would like to extend it’s heartfelt appreciation to her Doctor & the wonderful people at Hospice & Palliative Care (Authoracare) in Greensboro. Thanks also, to the kind staff of Hospice of the Piedmont in High Point. It is requested by the family that donations be made in her honor in lieu of flowers to these organizations.

Arrangements entrusted to Triad Cremation & Funeral Service of Greensboro, NC.