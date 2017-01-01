Silver Alert

Authorities with the Winston-Salem Police Department are attempting to locate missing teen Andres Maximeno Flores, 17, of Kernersville.

Flores is 5’8” tall, weights approximately 240 pounds and has brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, black sweat pants, and grey Crocs.

Flores was last seen leaving his residence on Rockbridge Drive late Sunday evening on May 16. Flores suffers from cognitive disorders; therefore, a Silver Alert was issued by the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons.

Police ask anyone with information about Flores’ whereabouts to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800, or Español at 336-728-3904.