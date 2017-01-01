Shooting at 4th of July Park

On Wednesday, November 17 at approximately 6:30 PM, officers with the Kernersville Police Department (KPD) responded to 4th of July Park (702 W. Mountain St.) in reference to a shooting, according to the KPD. Upon arrival, officers said they found a 14-year-old male juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound

to the head. Police said the victim, Marcus Lee Key of Kernersville, succumbed to the injuries sustained during the incident.

4th of July Park was closed for a period of time, but is now open. Preliminary investigation suggests that this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the

general public. This investigation is ongoing; anyone with information is asked to contact the

KPD’s Criminal Investigation Division.