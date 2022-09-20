Shooting

Kernersville police detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred in a parking lot after two rival gang members got into an altercation on Sunday evening, Sept. 18.

According to the Kernersville Police Department (KPD), officers were called to the 400 block of East Bodenhamer Street at around 5:45 p.m. in reference to a shooting.

KPD Lt. Derrick Crews, who supervises the department’s Criminal Investigative Unit, said two different, rival gang members crossed paths in the parking lot.

Crews said investigators were able to determine that the two groups had begun walking away from one another when one of the individuals pulled out a weapon and began shooting at the other group.

Numerous shell casings were collected at the scene and nearby vehicles and properties were damaged.

One person was struck; however, it was not the individual involved in the original argument, Crews said. The victim was transported to an area hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is still active at this time. If anyone has any information, they should call the KPD at 336-996-3177.

For more, see the Tuesday, September 20, 2022 edition.