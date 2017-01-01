Shooting

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred at the Clarios Manufacturing Facility, located in the 2700 block of Powering Progress Way, off West Mountain Street.

According officials with the FCSO, the shooting took place around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2.

“The suspect and victim were known to one another; it was not a random incident and there is no danger to the community or to others at the facility. This is an ongoing investigation and we will release further information as appropriate,” said Christina Howell, public relations team manager and public information officer with the FCSO, in an email to the media on Wednesday afternoon.