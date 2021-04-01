Shell

Ricky Curtis Shell, 66, of Little River, SC passed away April 1, 2021. Born in Winston-Salem, NC, he was the son of Curtis Shell and Shirley Shell Butt. He was the loving husband for 16 years of Diane Shell.

Ricky is survived by his son, Ryan Shell; step-daughter, Sarah Conrad Newton; two brothers, Brian Butt, Hank Shell; one sister, Lynn Shell; one grandchild, Jack Shell; and one uncle, Bill Miller.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Gideons International, PO Box 1448, Little River, SC 29566.

A memorial service will be held at April 6, 2021 in SC. A graveside service will be held at Winston-Salem, NC on April 11, 2021 2:00 p.m.

