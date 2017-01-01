SGES Teacher of the Year

When kindergarten teacher Nicole Wooten learned that she had been named Teacher of the Year at Sedge Garden Elementary School, she was shocked.

“I was truly shocked to be chosen to represent such an amazing school,” she said, noting that she was made aware of the honor when the previous Teacher of the Year and administrative team came into her classroom with flowers and a treat. “This award means everything. I’m just so humbled and honored because I’ve been working alongside so many amazing educators over the years. But this year is different; this is my village and we’re on a mission to love and teach our babies.”

For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, February 5 & 6, 2022 edition.