Sewer rehabilitation

The Kernersville Sewer Rehabilitation Project is an infrastructure improvement program. Work began in February 2021 to replace or refurbish aging sewer lines in portions of the business district along Main Street and N.C. Highway 66, and extending south of Salem Parkway to Shields Road. This $8.5 million construction contract is estimated to be completed by July 2024 with funds budgeted by the City of Winston-Salem. The timing and location of upcoming work in both Winston-Salem and Kernersville will be determined after a sub-contractor completes some other work.

