Sewer rehabilitation

Work continues on the Kernersville Sewer Rehabilitation Project. The following streets will be closed to through traffic only weekdays starting Monday, April 26, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Only portions will be closed at any given time to minimize the impact on through traffic:

• Armfield Street between Main and Cherry street

• Baxter Street between Fall and Oakhurst streets

• Cherry Street between West Mountain and Bodenhamer streets

• Church Street between Bodenhamer and New streets

• Railroad Street between Beard and Main streets

Work is expected to be completed by Friday, May 7, weather permitting. The contractor is responsible for all traffic control and motorists are encouraged to plan for alternate routes. For more information, call City Link at 336-727-8000. Subscribe to alerts at cityofws.org/notifyme.