Service for Fallen Officers

The Forsyth County Law Enforcement Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, May 9 at 11:00 a.m. at Morris Chapel United Methodist Church (UMC) to honor those who have lost their lives in the line of duty. The public is encouraged and invited to attend the memorial service.

Local law enforcement agencies are working collaboratively to pay tribute to the many sacrifices made by the officers who serve and protect Forsyth County, including those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our community. During the memorial service, there will be a guest speaker, music, and a recognition ceremony for each Forsyth County officer who lost his life in the line of duty.

The guest speaker is Sean Houle. For more, see the Tuesday, May 2, 2023 edition.