Serrin

Fannie Mae Serrin, 96, passed away quietly under hospice care at home in Kernersville, NC, on July 30, 2022. Grannie Mae, which was a name she cherished, was born on December 15, 1925, in Evergreen Alabama to the late Walter Ray Ramer and Nettie Daw Ramer in Evergreen, AL. Losing her father at an early age to a tragic accident, Mae grew up in a single parent household that required her to work mornings and afternoons while going to high school. She excelled as a high school tennis player and had a lifelong love of tennis. After graduating from high school, Mae moved to Pensacola, FL with her mother where she worked as a civil servant at the Naval Air Station. While at the air station, she met her husband Del, and they were married shortly after his graduation and deployment to the Korean war. A marriage that lasted 70 years and saw them constantly moving as a military family. Mae was always ready to move to the next duty station and enjoyed the life as an aviator’s wife. She said her favorite military assignment was the three years they lived in Okinawa, Japan. After their military service ended, Mae and Del continued to move, often living in Virginia, Pensacola, and eventually settling in Kernersville to be near their family.

Dalvin Serrin, 94, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 18, 2023, surrounded by loved ones. He was born in Windber, PA, on May 23, 1929, to the late Marie Toth Kotecki. Dalvin was a proud career Marine Corps officer and retired as a Lieutenant Colonel. During his service in the Marine Corps, he was a fighter pilot. Serving combat tours in Korea where he was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross and flew combat missions with baseball great Ted Williams. Later he was deployed during the Cuban Missile crisis and served one tour in Vietnam. His favorite fighter was the F8 Crusader, and he was especially proud of his time as the XO of VMF(AW) 122, a squadron he remained close to all his life. He never enjoyed the F4 Phantom because it had a RIO in the back seat. He enjoyed flying a Crusader at 50,000 feet where he could see the curvature of the earth. He loved his family immensely and will be missed by those who knew and loved him.

In addition to his mother, Dalvin is preceded in death by his loving wife, Fannie Mae Ramer Serrin, as well as his step-father, George Kotecki.

He is survived by his sons, Major Thomas R. Serrin USMC (Sabrina) of Kernersville and Kevin George Serrin (Chris Trahan) of St. Louis, MO; grandchildren John Daniel Serrin and Bejamin Thomas Serrin (Nicole); six Great-grandchildren Delaney Mae Serrin, Jimmy Chappell, Brynlea Atwood-Serrin, Summer Ann Serrin, Sasha Elaine Serrin, and Sullivan Benjamin Serrin; as well as four siblings, James Kotecki, John Kotecki, Carol Donovan, and Toni Spears (Ken).

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Trellis Supportive care, as well as caregivers Karen Neitz, Heather Skeen, and Nyoka Tilley, in addition to their Weldon Village neighbors.

A memorial service for both Dalvin and Fannie will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 21, 2023, at Cherry Street United Methodist Church. A visitation will follow the service at the church. Memorials may be made to Trellis supportive care at 101 Hospice Ln, Winston-Salem, NC 27103 or to St. Jude’s Children’s hospital at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.