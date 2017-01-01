Serious collision

A portion of Hwy. 66 South was closed Wednesday morning, Nov. 25, following a traffic crash in the 1100 block of the roadway. According to the Kernersville Police Department, a large SUV crossed the center line, striking a box truck. Police reported that the driver of the SUV was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Health with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the box truck was treated at the scene. The KPD Traffic Unit was investigating the cause of the crash.