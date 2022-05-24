Serb Fest

St. Basil of Ostrog Serbian Orthodox Church on Ogden School Road is ready to welcome the community back for Serb Fest 2022 on Saturday, May 28 and Sunday, May 29 from noon to 10 p.m. both days. Serb Fest will feature volunteers preparing and serving authentic European and Mediterranean foods. One of Prevelic’s favorites is Sarma, which is sauerkraut stuffed with meats, rice and herbs. Prevelic also loves the desserts, rolling her eyes in anticipation at the thought of freshly made baklava, a Greek delicacy adopted by the Serbian culture.

There will also be beer and wine on site, including Rakija, a plum brandy, Prevelic and Colovic added.

Prevelic said the main reason for hosting Serb Fest is to introduce the community to the Serbian culture and their faith.

