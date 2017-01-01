Senior Center request

The Senior Enrichment Center (SEC) presented its funding request for the upcoming year to the Kernersville Board of Aldermen during the Board’s March 30 meeting, asking the Town for $25,000, slightly more than the $24,000 received last year.

Senior Center Director Lisa Miller provided Board members with the center’s annual report, noting that the SEC, which is part of the programming provided through The Shepherd’s Center of Kernersville, has a new home on Gralin Street. Previously, the SEC offered its services in the basement of the old library on East Mountain Street.

