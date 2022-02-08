Senior Center

What started out as senior programming through the Kernersville Parks & Recreation Department (KPRD) in the early 1990s, The Shepherd’s Center of Kernersville’s Senior Enrichment Center has grown over the years, now thriving with the nonprofit under one roof on Gralin Street. Now that the Senior Center is under one roof with The Shepherd’s Center of Kernersville, Executive Director Lisa Miller said there are a lot of benefits to the 50 and older population.

“One of the great things is that it’s all one level. They don’t have to step up into this building. There are also smooth surface floors, better lighting and windows that bring in energy,” she said. “About every meeting space has a window or is an open space. And the space itself, there are more rooms and storage than before.”

For more, see the Tuesday, February 8, 2022 edition.