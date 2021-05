Scudder

Barrett Brooks Scudder went home to be with the Lord May 7, 2021. He is preceded in death by his wife, Saundra Leffel Scudder. He is survived by his siblings, Bradley Scudder (Trish), Laura Scudder and Clinton Scudder (Brenda), his 6 children Jim Scudder (Carol), Valerie Trudell (Ken), Debbie Platt, Kim Medlin (Derrick), Ginny Moncure and Darren Scudder (Kelly). As well as 15 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren