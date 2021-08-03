School of Reading

The School of Reading, a newly developed nonprofit aimed at helping children learn to read, is hosting a Green Eggs & Slam fundraising event at Maddawg Center in downtown Kernersville on August 27.

Justus Berger, owner of The School of Reading and an elementary education teacher with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools (WS/FCS), said he recently started The School of Reading with the hopes of helping struggling students. For more, see the Tuesday, August 3, 2021 edition.