School calendar

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools (WS/FCS) Board of Education set the calendar for the 2023-24 school year at its Jan. 25 meeting, but it is now possible that may change.

On Monday, Forsyth County’s North Carolina House Republican representatives reintroduced legislation that, if passed, would allow WS/FCS to start their school year as early as Aug. 11. For more, see the Thursday, February 16, 2023 edition.