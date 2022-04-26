School Board candidates

Early voting for the May 17 primary begins on Thursday, April 28 in Forsyth County, and Kernersville voters on both sides of the political aisle will have full slates of candidates for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools (WS/FCS) from which to choose in this year’s elections.

There is a total of 21 school board candidates vying for a spot on the November ballot, with four Democrats and seven Republicans competing for three seats in the At-Large District; and 10 Republican candidates vying for four seats in District 2.

