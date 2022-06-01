Saylors

Winston-Salem – James “Jim” William Saylors, 83, passed away on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at his residence. He was born on September 1, 1938, in Hart County, GA to Hugh Dorsey and Jannie Allen Saylors. Jim was a Veteran of the United States Marine Corps. After his time in the service, he worked as a Service Manager for North Carolina Equipment. He retired after 33 years with them. Jim and his son, Jeff then started a Lawn Mower Repair Business together. Currently, Jim was a member of Sedge Garden United Methodist Church. He was previously Chairman of the Board for many years at Hiatt Methodist Church. Jim loved the outdoors, enjoying fishing, yardwork, and camping. He and his wife would camp in Florida for about three months every winter. Jim was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend who will be so missed by those who knew him.

In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his stepmother, who raised him, Eugena Saylors; his brother, Eugene Saylors; and two sisters, Betty Miller and Martha Southern.

He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Janice Holt Saylors; his son, Jeffrey Allan Saylors; grandson, Kameron Everette Saylors; two sisters, Diane Fuller (husband, Roger) and Joyce Tanner; and of course, his sweet canine companion, Chloee.

A memorial service for Jim will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, June 6, 2022 at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel with Pastor Justin Lowe officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sedge Garden United Methodist Church at 794 Sedge Garden Road, Kernersville, NC 27284. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.