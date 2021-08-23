Sapp

Kernersville – Mr. Gary “Dennis” Sapp, 60, passed away on Monday, August 23, 2021 at Forsyth Medical Center. He was born on May 2, 1961 in Forsyth County to Gary Willard Sapp and Eula Brewer Sapp. Dennis loved to be outdoors, enjoying fishing, hunting, or tending to his horses and cows. He also loved to cook. Dennis was a very hard worker and retired from RJ Reynolds Tobacco Company after 29 years of service.

In addition to his parents, Dennis is survived by his daughter, Whitney Sapp; his son, Will Sapp (wife, Heather); two grandchildren, Emma and Alex Sapp; brother, Dwendle Sapp; sister, Denise Sapp Inscore; and many special nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A funeral service for Dennis will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Gospel Light Baptist Church with Rev. Matthew Morrison and Rev. Frank Shumate officiating. Interment will follow the service at Woodland Cemetery in Winston Salem. The family will receive friends from 10:00 am until 10:45 am prior to the service at the church. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.