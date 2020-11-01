Sapp

KERNERSVILLE – William Robin Sapp, 65, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. Robin was born on November 5, 1954 in Forsyth County to the late James and Martha Morton Sapp. Robin was a dedicated employee in the Telecommunications Industry for 40 years. He exemplified determination and enjoyed life, later showing great fortitude while facing his illness over the past 17 years. Surviving are his wife of 42-1/2 years, Mary Sapp; a son Eric Wade Sapp (wife, Sarah Childers Sapp); a sister, Gwen Fitts; a sister-in-law, Melissa Harris (husband, Mark); and his best friend & cousin, Patty Mabe. Due to current gathering restrictions, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Ln, Winston-Salem, NC 27103 or a charity of donor’s choice. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com