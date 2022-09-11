Sams

Willie Hardin “Bill” Sams, Jr., 77, of Kernersville, NC passed away peacefully Sunday, September 11, 2022.

A native of Greensboro, NC, Bill was the husband of 45 years to Christenia Lynn Hartman Sams and the son of Willie Hardin Sams, Sr. and Ruth Campbell Sams, both deceased. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Bill was the owner/operator for 45 years of Bellamy’s Auto Service, Greensboro, NC.

Survivors include his wife, Christenia; sister, Peggy Davis; nieces, Susie Crawford and husband, Steve, and Vickie Johnson and husband, James; nephews, Tommy Davis, Donald Key and wife, Donna, Gary Key, and Sonny Sams and wife, Lynn; special cousin, Jim Sams and wife, Carol; and his two four-legged babies, Sammy and Lizzie.

In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his brother, Bobby Sams; and sister, Pat Key.

Per Bill’s wishes, there will be no formal services.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Forsyth Humane Society, 4881 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27104, www.forsythhumane.org