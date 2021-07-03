Rydberg

Kernersville – Arvid Leroy Rydberg, 85, passed away Saturday, July 3, 2021, at River Landing at Sandy Ridge. Arvid was born on August 25, 1935, in Washburn County, Wisconsin to the late Edwin and Magdah Olivia Erickson Rydberg. He served in the U.S. Air Force, serving as a master sergeant, and eventually retiring after 22 years of service. Arvid loved nature and was an avid outdoorsman; being able to stalk the woods to hunt and cast a fishing reel in still waters are things he really enjoyed. He really loved cheering on his favorite college basketball team, the North Carolina Tar Heels. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who will greatly be missed. In addition to his parents, Arvid was preceded in death by two sisters, Loretta Washkoon and Loraine Stouffer. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Betty Pegg Rydberg; three children, Ashley “Nikki” Stacherski (Jason), Brett Saint Arnaud, and Robin Saint Arnaud; eight grandchildren, Abbi, Lorna, Reese, Ashton, Landin, Harper, Sophie, and Carter; a sister, Helen Boortz; two sisters-in-laws, Mary Wilson and Alice Schroeder; and many special nieces and nephews that he loved dearly. A memorial service will be held 6:00 PM Thursday, July 8, 2021 at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel with Rev. Francis Smith officiating. Visitation immediately following the service. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.