Rybak

Mr. Jordan Parker Rybak, 21, passed away Tuesday, May 18, 2021. His life began in Guilford County on January 19th of 2000. Jordan was very passionate, had a big heart, and a lot of love to give. Growing up his interests varied from Lacrosse, to skiing and snowboarding and just about every other outdoor activity in between. His family supported, nurtured and encouraged him to always strive for the best in all of his endeavors. His life ended too soon, but he is in a better place now.

Jordan is preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Patricia Jane Baumbach; cousin, Caleb Jayden Land; and his paternal grandfather, Donald Rybak. Surviving is his mother, Rebecca Rybak along with Jason and Max; maternal aunt, Amanda Baumbach; Brandon and Reese Hagie; his father, Kevin Rybak; paternal grandmother, Delores Rybak; and uncle, Thomas Rybak and wife Kelly.

A celebration of life service will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Shady Grove Wesleyan Church, officiated by Pastor Phil Kirkman. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.