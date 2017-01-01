Rusty Hall named EFHS principal

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools (WS/FCS) has announced that Benjamin “Rusty” Hall will serve as the new principal of East Forsyth High School following the upcoming retirement of Principal Rodney Bass.

Bass has been East Forsyth’s principal since 2015, following the departure of Trish Gainey, who left to become the school district’s first executive principal for leadership development.

It was Hall himself who announced Bass’ retirement news to the district community. Hall has served as a WS/FCS area superintendent for the past four years, currently representing the East Area school zone, which encompasses the entire eastern portion of Forsyth County. For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, July 24 & 25, 2021 edition.