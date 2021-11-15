Rumley

Michael “Keith” Rumley, age 58, of Greensboro, North Carolina, received the call on November 15, 2021 for a reunion with his dearly missed Mom and lifelong friend Alice.

Keith was born to Robert and Betty Rumley on December 26, 1962 in Kernersville, NC. Growing up and even into adulthood he knew no stranger and treated all those he loved like family.

Keith resided on Parkwood Lane in Greensboro, NC for more than 15 years. He was heavily involved in his neighborhood, always lending a hand to a neighbor in need. Those who loved him will never forget his wit, sass, big heart, and five-star southern cooking.

Over the years Keith worked many jobs but enjoyed being a hairdresser for the last 30+ years.

Keith was preceded in death by his mother Betty Rumley, and dearest friend Alice Connelly.

Those left to cherish his memory include his father, Robert Taylor Rumley of Kernersville, NC; his brother, Robbie Rumley of Julian, NC; Nieces, Meghan Rumley of Kernersville, NC and Taylor Rumley of Julian, NC. Keith also leaves behind countless cherished friends, to include Mike McKenzie, Stephanie Brown, Chuck Fair, and his special ladies Maya and Macy.

No service is scheduled at this time. However, a celebration of life will take place at a later date. While gone too soon, hold the memories, as we as his smile in your heart and raise a glass in his honor; until we see you again.